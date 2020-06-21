Insomniac Games’ Marcus Smith has said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s dimensions and dimensional rifts would have been impossible without the PlayStation 5‘s “screamingly fast” solid-state drive, and the DualSense controller is “tailor-made” for the game’s weapons.

In the developer diary below, Smith explained how Rift Apart will utilize Sony’s next-gen hardware to transport players to “places you’ve never been before” at “near instantaneous speeds.”

“Ratchet & Clank is a series that prides itself on exploration of exotic worlds and bringing you to places you’ve never been before,” said Smith (transcript courtesy of Gematsu). “And that’s something that we’re really striving for, and that PlayStation 5 has really allowed with just increased horsepower. The number of objects in the world and the things to explore, the enemies around, the effects, everything is more, more, more.”

Smith added that being able to instantly transport players from one place to another with no loading screens is “an unbelievable game changer.” He also explained how Rift Apart will utilize DualSense’s unique features.

“The amount of tactile feedback that you get when you’re using our weapons is it makes them feel way more powerful, and also lets you know how the weapon is behaving,” Smith continued. “One of the examples of our weapons is The Enforcer. It’s like a double-barreled shotgun and it uses the adaptive triggers to give you tension.”

Smith also said that the PS5’s 3D spatial audio will be vastly different than listening to regular audio, and will truly immerse players in the game’s world.