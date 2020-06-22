CD Projekt RED may have delayed Cyberpunk 2077, but those curious about the game world can still get their sci-fi fix this September. Starting September 9th, Dark Horse Comics will begin publishing a four-issue limited comic series about the Trauma Team featured in Cyberpunk 2077. Each issue of the series, which is simply simply titled Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, will cost $3.99.

The limited run will follow Nadia who serves as an assistant EMT for Trauma Team International. Things get dicey when she’s the only survivor of her crew’s botched rescue mission that turned into a violent shootout. When Nadia joins a new team for an extraction mission, she once again finds herself in the crosshairs of an incredibly dangerous situation.

Writer Cullen Bunn leads the Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team, along with Miguel Valderrama. Bunn’s writing credits most notably include Harrow County, a series he created and published with Dark Horse, and Uncanny X-Men. Meanwhile, Valderrama has previously lent his talents to Giants, which he co-created, and Hunters.

Check out the stunning cover art for Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1:

The Trauma Team has been seen in action a few times, notably spotted in screenshots here and there. They were also present during Cyberpunk 2077’s first lengthy gameplay demo. This privately-owned operation doesn’t seem to be a typical medical service, either. As many may recall, the gameplay demo in which they feature shows the Trauma Team carrying weapons and donning quite an extensive amount of armor. It seems Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team will offer an explanation as to why that’s the case.

Following the recent delay, CD Projekt RED’s latest is now slated to hit stores this fall on November 19th.

[Source: Dark Horse Comics via VG247]