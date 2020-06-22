Earlier this year, CI Games President Marek Tyminski divulged that development was in “full swing” on Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. This particular project is truly official now, since the studio has unveiled the sequel will launch this fall on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

CI Games announced the follow-up this morning in a brief post on Twitter. Check it out below:

Seek justice! Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this Fall! #SGWContracts2 Landing Page: https://t.co/lE8P0UHYAo@CIGamesOfficial #CIGames pic.twitter.com/iDhNt7rBc0 — Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts (@SGWContracts) June 22, 2020

As you can see, details on the new entry are sparse for the time being. Even the webpage linked in the tweet is relatively barebones. A visit to the site simply features the key art and links to other Sniper Ghost Warrior-related pages.

According to Tyminski’s previous tease about the sequel, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 will feature a “large new feature.” What this feature could entail remains under lock and key at present. However, Tyminski claimed it would attract old fans and newcomers alike to the franchise.

CI Games deployed the first Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts late last year. Across the board, it received rather middling review scores. Our review awarded the game a 6 out of 10, praising the weaponry players have at their disposal, as well as the level design. Yet, a host of technical issues and incompetent AI kept Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts from reaching its true potential. By this year’s end, we’re bound to know whether such troubles were solved in time for the sequel.

[Source: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts on Twitter]