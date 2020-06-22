It comes as no surprise that The Last of Us Part II is already setting sales records. In the UK, the long-awaited Naughty Dog sequel has become the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive to date. By achieving such a milestone, TLoU Part II dethroned the previous record holder–Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Sales figures for other territories, including the US, are not known as of yet.

TLoU Part II’s opening week sales saw it eclipse those of Uncharted 4 by over 1 percent. It’s worth noting that only boxed sales are counted in this particular set of data–no digital downloads included. Thus, it is entirely possible the sequel outsold Naughty Dog’s final mainline Uncharted game by a much wider margin.

Sales of the studio’s apocalyptic opus have also resulted in its becoming the largest-selling physical game at launch in the UK this year. TLoU Part II has, thus, taken the throne from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, outselling the Nintendo Switch exclusive at launch by an impressive 40 percent, GamesIndustry.biz reports.

With no other new releases to account for last week, The Last of Us follow-up landed at the top of the UK charts, followed by the week’s second-bestselling game–Ring Fit Adventure.

The best-selling physical titles in the UK for the week ending in June 20th are as follows:

The Last of Us Part II Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (on Nintendo Switch) 51 Worldwide Games Pokémon Shield Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

TLoU Part II’s opening weekend was rather eventful. Most notably, Naughty Dog’s latest was unfavorably, and predictably, review bombed on Metacritic. The cast and developers received the ire of online trolls next; a handful of such cast members and devs have since responded. No doubt, the game’s record-breaking sales will upset trolls further.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]