After several months of leaks and rumors, Activision finally lifted the lid on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The publisher announced the new entry yesterday, which will come from Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer–Toys for Bob. Fans interested in picking up a copy on day one this fall will be pleased to learn that preorders are now live on Amazon. Preorders are also available for hardcover copies of The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

The game itself, slated to launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, bears a price tag of $59.99. Meanwhile, the hardcover art book will run fans $45. The art book releases this fall on October 26th, just a few weeks after Crash Bandicoot 4 hits store shelves. Blizzard Entertainment is publishing the 312-page tome. As of writing, a product description and cover art for the book are not present on its Amazon listing.

This new installment in the long-running and beloved franchise has been a long time coming. Crash Bandicoot began rising in prominence once more only a few years ago, following the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy remake. Developer Beenox also contributed to Crash Bandicoot’s return with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, a remake of the fan-favorite kart racer.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time arrives later this year on October 2nd for the PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Rumors and speculation suggest the title may also land on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms. However, Activision has yet to officially confirm as much.

[Source: Amazon via Wario64 on Twitter]