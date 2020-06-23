Sucker Punch announced that Ghost of Tsushima finally went gold yesterday. Essentially, all of the game’s content is ready for disc printing, manufacturing, etc. Not everything is complete, though, in terms of what players will get their hands on come release day. Ghost of Tsushima will receive a day one patch, a pretty sizable one, too.

As reported by Twisted Voxel, Ghost of Tsushima’s day one patch, Update 1.01, will weigh approximately 7.7GB. Interestingly, the patch notes are rather vague. In Update 1.01, expect Various Localization Fixes and Other Bug Fixes. No further details about what exactly these changes will cover have surfaced as of yet.

Ghost of Tsushima takes place in the year 1274. The Mongol Empire is invading Japan, launching attacks that leave the legendary Samurai warriors hopelessly devastated. Players assume the role of one of the last surviving Samurai, a man named Jin who finds himself having to abandon his trade’s honorable tactics. To truly repel the Mongol invasion, Jin will need to adopt the ways of the Ghost, unconventional tactics he hopes will bring him that much closer to freeing his homeland.

These two differing tactics apparently rest at the core of the gameplay experience. Sucker Punch and Sony showed off the two styles during a gameplay-centric State of Play stream last month. Since then, the studio has also confirmed Ghost of Tsushima will not boast a morality à la Infamous. Game Director Nate Fox recently teased the benefits of exploration, as well.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima will hit stores next month on July 17th for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Twisted Voxel]