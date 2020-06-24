Epic Games previously announced plans to host a movie night-style event for Christopher Nolan films in Fortnite. Said event is now slated to take place this Friday, June 26th in select countries around the globe. Three Nolan works in particular will be aired–Batman Begins, The Prestige, and Inception. Not every participating country will have access to all three films, however. Depending on where you live, Fortnite may only feature slots of Inception. Meanwhile, another country may exclusively host a movie night centered around Batman Begins.

To see which films Fortnite will play in your region, check out the listings featured on Epic Games’ official website. In scrolling to the bottom of the site’s page, you can select your country near a “Schedule” header. The movies and showings available come June 26th are then displayed in a nifty table. United States residents, for example, can enjoy three screenings of 2010’s Inception. The showings are slated for 7:00am CST, 7:00pm CST, and 10:55pm CST. UK residents will get to watch The Prestige at 11:00am CST/5:00pm BST. Elsewhere, Fortnite will host Batman Begins showings in countries such as Brazil, Chile, India, and Sri Lanka.

Fortnite previously premiered a brand-new trailer for Nolan’s upcoming film, Tenet. Such a showing follows other big events hosted by Epic’s free-to-play title in recent memory. In April, the game hosted a concert by rapper Travis Scott, which drew in an incredible 27.7 million players.

In other Fortnite-related news, Epic Games recently revealed the game will come to the PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

[Source: Epic Games]