It appears the recently announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will boast functionality for local multiplayer. This is according to a listing on the PlayStation Store, which features the following note in the description section: “Offline multiplayer (2-4 players).”

See a screenshot of the PS Store listing below:

As of writing, it remains to be seen what exactly Crash Bandicoot 4’s co-op options will involve. Might the title’s campaign allow for cooperative play from start to finish? Should players anticipate separate levels or modes made specifically with local multiplayer in mind? This much has not been confirmed by either Activision or developer Toys For Bob. Given that players will have the option to assume the role of either Crash or Coco throughout the experience, there certainly seems room for plenty of possibilities in terms of co-op.

On the heels of several pieces of leaked information, Activision announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time earlier this week. This new installment in the long-running series will harken back to the Naughty Dog entries of old, while also centering time as its core theme.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will hit stores this fall on October 2nd for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. As evidenced by the PSN listing, preorders are already live for the upcoming game. Preorders are also available on Amazon for The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, a 312-page art book. Currently, there exists no word as to whether or not Crash Bandicoot 4 will migrate to next-gen platforms when they arrive sometime this holiday season.

[Source: PlayStation Store via GameRevolution]