Controversy about The Last of Us Part II’s narrative began to circulate before the sequel even hit store shelves. Such drama stemmed from a massive leak, wherein key story details were outed online. This led to review bombs on Metacritic within hours of its launch. In addition, so-called fans also took it upon themselves to send hateful messages and tweets to members of TLoU Part II’s cast and crew. Suffice it to say, the last few days have been a whirlwind. And it’s yet to slow down, evidenced by a petition that recently went live on Change.org. In short, there are thousands who want a “remake” of the newly released title’s storyline.

Beware: Spoilers for The Last of Us Part II feature below.

According to the petition, the core problem rests in the narrative’s framing. Joel dies at the hands of a small group, led by a woman named Abby who’s out for revenge. Throughout Part II, the reasons for her actions become clear–Her father was the doctor Joel killed at the end of TLoU to save Ellie. Abby and her cohorts are also seeking vengeance for humanity’s damnation, since Joel’s behavior guarantees a cure is essentially impossible.

The petition further takes umbrage with the fact that players are forced to play as Abby, Joel’s killer, for a considerable period of time. “…we were supposed to connect to [Abby] throughout half of the game, and the main character isn’t even [Ellie],” the petition reads. It continues, “…we need a remake for this game because this was a massive disrespect for every fan that waited 7 years for this sequel, and we need to get what we deserved and it was not this game.” (Entitlement overload?)

Quite a large number of players, who may or may not have actually played the game, seem to agree. As of writing, roughly 12,000 people have signed the petition for a remake. The goal is to achieve 15,000 signatures.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Change.org]