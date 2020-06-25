Biomutant has been this curious AA title, a (huge) small game with big ambitions. Announced back in 2017, news has slowly dried up about the post-apocalyptic open-world action RPG. Earlier this year, developer Experiment 101 assured fans that the game was still coming before falling silent again for months. Finally, a new Biomutant gameplay trailer showcasing nearly 10 minutes of new gameplay footage was released as part of IGN’s Summer of Gaming event, along with a developer Q&A. The gameplay video ends with a cheeky little tease, hanging on the word “Coming…” for an uncomfortably long time before saying “…when we are happy with it.”

Watch the full new Biomutant gameplay trailer below:

The new gameplay shows off a wide variety of possible combinations centered around Biomutant’s character creator. We first saw a lot of footage of the character creation system all the way back in 2017, but this gives us an opportunity to see those characters in action. From cosmetic looks to special abilities, the new gameplay trailer shows off a number of boss fights and open-world activities that players will undertake. It also gives a glimpse at the weapons, crafting, and loot systems, as well as a ton of abilities players will have at their disposal in battle.

For more perspective from one of the developers, IGN was able to speak with Experiment 101 about the details seen in the new gameplay video.

Biomutant was originally scheduled for a 2018 release before quietly disappearing from the limelight and being pushed, first to 2019, and then to an unspecified date in the future. The title has been playable at a number of events even as far back as 2017 when it was announced, but Experiment 101 has said that the scope and size of the game is making it take a lot longer to develop than was initially projected. THQ Nordic acquired the IP and developer shortly after the game was announced, one of the company’s many acquisitions over the past few years.

Biomutant is coming out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC when the developers are happy with it. No word yet exists on if it will get a proper next-gen version, but it will most likely at least be playable via backwards compatibility, given Sony’s requirement that all PS4 games submitted after July also have to work with PS5.