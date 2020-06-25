The Tales of Arise development team at Bandai Namco have been hard at work on the new entry for some time. More time to fully achieve the crew’s vision is necessary, however. Thus, the publisher is delaying the project’s release to an unknown launch window.

Tales of Arise Producer Yusuke Tomizawa shared the update via a blog post on Bandai Namco’s website. According to Tomizawa’s statement, the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing remote work serve as motivating factors for the delay. Ultimately, the extra development time will allow the developers to deliver their vision at the highest quality possible. All in all, he noted,

The goal for Tales of Arise is to provide a familiar but innovative gameplay experience to fans of the series, while pushing the technical envelope to deliver a high level of graphical quality to impress both long-time players and those who have never played a Tales Of game.

In announcing the game’s postponed release, Tomizawa also unveiled a brand-new image for Tales of Arise. Check it out below:

Tales of Arise first hit everyone’s radar in June of 2019, due to a leak days ahead of E3. Bandai Namco officially unveiled the title during E3, with an announcement trailer indicating a departure from the series’ tried and true formula. Some of the more notable changes appear evident in its art design and revised combat mechanics.

Whenever Tales of Arise is ready, Bandai Namco will launch the project on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It remains to be seen whether next-gen ports are a possibility for the franchise’s new installment.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe]