The Last of Us Part II isn’t only setting sales records in Western territories, such as the UK. Naughty Dog’s sequel has made quite the dent in Japan, too. Data from Famitsu indicates the title now counts as the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive in Japan. Within its first three days on the market, The Last of Us follow-up sold an impressive 178,696 copies.

This number is considerably higher than that of other first-party PS4 exclusives in the region. In the following Twitter post, industry analyst Benji-Sales provides context with regards to the sales of other PS4 exclusives:

Fantastic debut in Japan for The Last of Us Part II. The game sold 178,696 units opening week. Other major PS4 exclusives comparison TLOU Part II – 178,696

Bloodborne – 150,245

Spider-Man – 132,520

Uncharted 4 – 124,028

Days Gone – 114,319

Horizon – 109,739

God of War – 50,257 pic.twitter.com/5j60ZAxkGP — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 25, 2020

Interestingly, the only other entry to come close to TLoU Part II’s numbers, Bloodborne, is actually a second-party exclusive. Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac, now a first-party developer, follows behind the FromSoftware title at quite a distance. Another post from Benji-Sales notes that other exclusives, not of the first-party variety, have dramatically outperformed all those listed above. Timed-exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake reached more than 700,000 in sales at launch, while Death Stranding, a second-party console exclusive, moved about 185,000 units in its opening weekend.

Finally, Benji-Sales’ launch sales overview for Part II from various regions paints an interesting picture, too:

Here’s a look at The Last of Us Part II launch sales for big markets we have data for UK – Biggest PS4 exclusive launch, best launch of 2020 Germany – Biggest launch of 2020 Japan – best launch ever for a Western developed PS4 exclusive Russia – Biggest PS4 exclusive launch pic.twitter.com/cy8ZEVLJ6b — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 25, 2020

Suffice it to say, the Naughty Dog sequel is becoming a massive hit for PlayStation. The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Famitsu via GamingBolt, Benji-Sales on Twitter]