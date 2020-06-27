According to a GameStop email advertisement making rounds online, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will feature over 100 levels alongside new game modes and new abilities.

The email, which was received by Twitter user StrawHatRy and shared by Twitter user Broski, is embedded below.

100+ LEVELS??? THAT $60 PRICETAG MAKES ALL THE MORE SENSE NOW, DANG THIS IS N. SANE pic.twitter.com/a6bCJNMr8t — Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020

Contents of the email here: pic.twitter.com/9AXL9zNLsq — Broski (@BroskiBae) June 26, 2020

Depending on the size of the levels, Crash Bandicoot 4 could be bigger than Crash 1, 2, and 3 combined!

Key features listed are as follows:

It’s About Time! – picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day.

– picking up where the original trilogy left off, Neo Cortex and Dr. Nefarious Tropy have escaped their interdimensional prison and in doing so have fractured the boundaries of time and space. It’s up to crash and coco to save the day. Bend the rules of reality – Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse.

– Manipulate time, flip your world upside down, and bend the rules of reality as you master the four powerful quantum masks. Learn all new abilities with each mask and unite them to restore order to the multiverse. Defy logic. And fashion sense – New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe!

The email above appears to be genuine, but as usual, we’ll wait for official confirmation.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will release on October 2nd for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.