Square Enix has revealed that it has plans to announce “several” new titles around July and August. As reported by Gematsu, the company was asked about its plans for the year during a recent stockholders meeting, to which it reiterated that due to event cancellations stemming from Covid-19, games will be announced individually. The first batch is expected to be revealed starting next month.

A translation of the Q&A courtesy of Gematsu is as follows:

Question: Normally, you would announce new games at E3, but how has coronavirus affected your plans this year? Answer: We would normally announce new games at E3, yes. We had planned to have a press conference as a replacement event, but were unable to do so since assets were not complete. We’ll be announcing new titles individually as the timing permits. Several will debut around July to August.

Square Enix is also expected to make a digital appearance at the upcoming Tokyo Game Show.

In late May, Square Enix said that it has no plans to hold digital events of its own in lieu of the cancelled showcases because Covid-19 had make it impossible for the company to put something together in coordination with its geographically dispersed teams.

“Our group will not be live streaming its own event because the coronavirus pandemic will prevent us from assembling all the visual assets from the various studios and titles,” said Square Enix. “We intend to unveil new titles going forward on an individual basis at the appropriate timing.”

[Source: Gematsu]