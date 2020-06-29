CD Projekt RED previously confirmed Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn’t get the censor hammer in Australia. This is despite the widely known sexually explicit and violent content that will feature throughout the RPG (and Australia’s notoriously strict policies regarding that content). However, a new report suggests that such content will receive revisions before hitting store shelves in Japan.

According to Press Start, the Japanese version of Cyberpunk 2077 will be “heavily censored.” The revisions will most notably tackle content of the sexually explicit and violent variety. For example, nude male and female character are to appear wearing underwear in the game’s Japanese iteration. Other instances of sexually graphic content will be revised, too. It’s not clear what this entails, but the ESRB rating hints at customizable genitals and different kinds of sexual encounters–all of which are bound to get the axe in Japan.

Press Start reports that “selective revision[s]” are also in the works for Cyberpunk 2077’s more violent gameplay sequences. This includes the severing of body parts and the exposure of guts. Lastly, in-game billboards and graffiti shaped like genitalia will either undergo revisions or be cut in their entirety.

During last week’s Night City Wire broadcast, CD Projekt RED showcased another fresh look at gameplay, focusing largely on the “Braindance” feature that lets players explore the recorded memories of other people. The studio additionally unveiled a partnership with Netflix and Studio Trigger to produce Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime scheduled to arrive sometime in 2022.

CD Projekt recently pushed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its previously planned September release date. The sci-fi RPG is now slated to hit stores on November 19th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Next-gen console players who purchase the current-gen version will receive a free upgrade. A next-gen version with “more robust” enhancements will launch at a later time at no extra cost to owners of the title.

[Source: Press Start via VG247]