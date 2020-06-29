Developer Metronomik recently delayed its rhythm game-inspired action title, No Straight Roads. Fortunately, the wait for new release date details are at an end. The music-centric adventure will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store, and the Xbox One on August 25th.

Metronomik confirmed the new date in a recent trailer released for BitSummit Gaiden 2020. Get a brand-new look at No Straight Roads‘ gameplay in the video featured below:

The above trailer, which runs more than two minutes in length, is entirely in Japanese. However, there’s still plenty to garner from it. In addition to showing off gameplay and teasing story details, the latest trailer provides an overview of the actors voicing the main cast of characters. As expected, some of the music that features in No Straight Roads receives the spotlight as well. Moreover, it seems a few boss fights are shown off in the footage, too.

No Straight Roads will see players assume the role of indie rock band members whose primary goal is to dismantle an EDM empire. In doing so, players should expect to explore Vinyl City, all while going head-to-head against a host of “musical megastars.”

Metronomik founder Wan Hazmer (Final Fantasy XV) serves as the title’s Game Director. Street Fighter V’s Character Concept Artist, Daim Dziauddin, has also proven integral to the development of No Straight Roads. The musical score for the ambitious project has a couple of notable names behind it as well, including composer Falk Au Yeong (Final Fantasy and Sonic) and James Landino (Amplitude and RWBY).

No Straight Roads releases on August 25th for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Epic Games Store).

[Source: Metronomik]