A new IP from Ubisoft will see the French publisher join the battle royale business. The title in question is Hyper Scape, a project that will reportedly emphasize Twitch integration. A teaser website, which revolves around the in-universe corporation Prisma Dimensions, notes that a full unveiling of Hyper Scape is set for Thursday, July 2nd.

Hyper Scape first hit airwaves via leaked details from esports consultant and insider Rod Breslau. Shortly after the information began making the rounds, the aforementioned teaser website went live online. While concrete details are scarce at present, Breslau claims Hyper Scape is in development at Ubisoft Montréal, the studio behind Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, and a few Assassin’s Creed installments. In a Twitter thread, Breslau further notes the following:

Sources: Hyper Scape is being built with streamers in mind in a full partnership with Twitch with never seen levels of integration from a big game before. Twitch chat will among other things be able to directly impact the game live with game-changing events pic.twitter.com/I37UUMo8rh — Rod “4475 SR & Immortal peak” Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

A free-to-play battle royale title, Hyper Scape will reportedly take place in a “futuristic virtual world.” Similar the to roll out of Valorant before it, Hyper Scape is first being shown to streamers, YouTubers, and other influencers. Again, the public will finally have the opportunity to see Ubisoft’s latest in action later in the week on July 2nd. If Breslau’s information proves accurate, the game should enter closed beta next week, with a full release planned for July 12th.

