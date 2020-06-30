Capcom’s previously teased Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Title Update 4 finally has a release date attached. Players can confront “the Blazing Black Dragon,” Alatreon, in just over a week on July 9th.

Of course, a pretty exciting trailer accompanied the news. Get a good look at Title Update 4 and Alatreon in the trailer linked below:

The advent of Alatreon only scratches the surface in terms of what Capcom has planned for Iceborne’s forthcoming update. While the company isn’t talking specifics just yet, that much will change very soon. On Friday, July 3rd at 5:00am PST, Capcom will roll out a “deep dive” dev diary about the new content on Monster Hunter’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

In a blog post announcing all of the above, the publisher also revealed the return of Event Quests in Iceborne. Event Quests are slated to return to their “normal rotation” on July 8th. Moreover, fans can expect the Event Quests schedule on Monster Hunter’s website to receive an update on July 3rd. This same information will appear in-game via the Gathering Hub’s Notice Board, according to the blog post.

Suffice it to say, Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne expansion have been nothing short of major successes for Capcom as a whole. Just last month, the publisher shared news of record high profits, notably driven by the performance of Monster Hunter’s dramatic rise in popularity in recent years.

Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne expansion is available now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Capcom-Unity via Gematsu]