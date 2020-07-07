Developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games previously had plans to launch Mafia: Definitive Edition on August 28th. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, finishing up the project has proven an “increasingly challenging” endeavor. As such, the title will now launch approximately one month later on September 25th. Mafia faithful can look forward to something else in the meantime, though. A gameplay reveal will go live in a couple of weeks on July 22nd.

Hangar 13 and 2K announced the news in a press release. Postponing Mafia: Definitive Edition’s launch serves as an effort to not “compromise the quality of the experience.” Since this is a remake that integrates new tools, gameplay systems, and updated graphics, it’s no wonder the team want to take extra care in getting things right.

The myriad changes to the classic title will be shown off with an “extended look” at gameplay on July 22nd. Mafia’s official Twitter account has shown off a short teaser trailer, complete with a note that the gameplay reveal will feature insight from studio President Haden Blackman. See the 15-second clip in the post linked below:

Join us Wednesday, July 22 for the extended gameplay reveal of Mafia: Definitive Edition with insights from @Hangar13Games President Haden Blackman. Learn more: https://t.co/gWg5gZpSDn pic.twitter.com/aaRbIuYyUy — Mafia: Trilogy (@mafiagame) July 7, 2020

This is the team’s statement about the delay:

Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience. From the beginning, this has been a passion project for us. Many of our developers helped create the original Mafia, and all of us are committed to crafting an updated experience worthy of that timeless classic. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to you for watching our narrative trailer, playing the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and III, and supporting us as we continue building the definitive organized crime saga. We look forward to showing you more on July 22.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch on the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One. Definitive Editions for both Mafia II and Hangar 13’s Mafia III are already available to download digitally across all platforms. These two packages include each of their respective title’s previously released DLC offerings.