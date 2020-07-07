Nacon, the publisher previously known as BigBen Interactive, is hosting its Nacon Connect digital event later today. Fans of the company’s many properties and studios have plenty to look forward to. Of course, the likes of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood and Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will receive much of the love. However, Nacon also has a few surprises in store, namely four unannounced games.

The publisher teased as much in a recent Twitter post on its official account. In an image featuring an overview of Nacon Connect’s schedule, there are four boxes titled “New Unannounced Game.” See the post in question below:

We’re 24 hours out from your first look at the future of Nacon, and we’re bringing out the big guns! New reveals, exciting announcements, and more. What do you want to see most at #NaconConnect? : https://t.co/PGFryFd4vq pic.twitter.com/HXDEMGlxp1 — Nacon (@Nacon) July 6, 2020

All four of the games are rather mysterious. However, at least one of them is known about in some capacity. One of the four will come from Spiders, the development team behind the likes of last year’s GreedFall and 2016’s The Technomancer.

Nacon teased the latest from Spiders in a tweet late last week, complete with a cryptic piece of imagery. As of now, there exists no concrete details about what the studio is working on, but its pedigree suggests another action-RPG could be on the horizon. We’ll know for sure in just a few hours, though.

Nacon Connect will go live today at 10:00am PST via the publisher’s official YouTube channel.

[Source: Nacon on Twitter]