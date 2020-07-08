There’s a new PlayStation Store sale that just wants to add even more games to your backlog for cheap. With word that new release games might be jumping to $70 next-gen, now’s the time to fill out your backlog with a bunch of games you may have missed over the past few years. As the name might suggest, the Games Under $15 PSN sale is exclusively for deals that bring the final price under $15.

There are more than 100 games on sale for under $15 in this particular sale, but keep in mind that there’s also the July Sale and the Multiplayer Days sale, both of which have some big games for under $15 (and over $15) that aren’t included in the main Games Under $15 sale. Some notable titles include Assassin’s Creed, Anthem, Call of Duty, Knack II, MediEvil, Resident Evil, Knack II, oh and Knack II. It’s only $4.99. Seriously. Buy Knack II.

You can check out all the games on the PSN Sale page or in the list below:

PSN Sale – Games Under $15

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $2.99

Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition – $4.49

Action Henk – $4.49

Aegis Defenders – $7.99

Agents of Mayhem – $3.99 Total Mayhem Bundle – $5.99

A Hat in Time – $14.99

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers – $3.99

Amnesia Collection – $4.49

Arcade Game Series: Ms. Pac-Man – $1.99

Arcade Game Series: Pac-Man – $1.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $8.99

Batman: Arkham Knight – $9.99

Blacksad: Under The Skin – $14.99

Bleed – $3.24 Deluxe Edition $7.62

Bleed 2 – $2.99 Deluxe Edition – $5.59

Bleed Complete Bundle – $5.59

Chaos on Deponia – $4.93

Chasm – $9.99

Citizens of Earth – $4.49

Citizens of Space – $5.99

Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe – $11.99

Conga Master – $3.99

Dakar 18 – $9.99

Darkest Dungeon – $9.99

Daydreamer: Awakened Edition – $3.99

Dead Rising – $9.99

Deponia – $4.93

Deponia Doomsday – $4.93

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory – $14.99

Dollhouse – $2.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass – $12.99

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $8.99

Duck Souls+ – $3.49

Everspace – $8.99 Stellar Edition – $11.99

Fall of Light – $4.49 Deluxe Edition – $5.39

Felix the Reaper – $7.49

Fighting EX Layer – $9.99

Flashback – $4.99

FoxyLand – $2.49

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved – $4.94

God Eater: Resurrection – $4.99

Golem Gates – $8.49

Goodbye Deponia – $4.93

Gravel – $7.99 Special Edition – $9.99

Graveyard Keeper – $5.99 Collector’s Edition – $8.99

Hello Neighbor – $7.49

Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek – $7.49

Hello Neighbor Bundle – $9.99

Hue – $3.74

Human: Fall Flat – $6.74

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 – $6.99

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 4 – $9.99

Inside – $7.99

Intruders: Hide and Seek – $4.99

Limbo – $4.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite – $9.99

Masters of Anima – $2.49

Metal Gear Survive – $7.49

Monster Energy Supercross – $5.99

Monster Slayers – $7.49

Moonlighter – $6.79

MotoGP17 – $5.99

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore – $4.49

My Friend Pedro – $11.99

Nefarious – $4.49

Omega Strike – $3.59

One Piece Grand Cruise – $4.99

One Piece Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $9.99

Outlast 2 – $5.99

Pac-Man 256 – $2.49

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $9.99

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – $9.99 Season One Pass – $7.49 Season Two Pass – $8.99

Prototype – $7.49

Prototype 2 – $9.99

Real Farm – $5.99

RIDE – $5.99

Ride 2 – $5.99

Riptide GP2 – $2.79

Riptide GP: Renegade – $3.99

Riptide GP Bundle – $4.54

Roman Rumble in Las Vegum – Asterix and Obelix XXL 2 – $14.99

Shadows: Awakening – $8.99

Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn – $4.99

Shiftlings – $4.94

Skyhill – $3.99

Snakeybus – $5.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $7.99

SolSeraph – $5.99

Sports Bar VR – $3.99

Star Trek: Bridge Crew – $9.99 The Next Generation Bundle – $11.99

State of Mind – $7.99

Strider – $2.99

Sudden Strike 4 – $11.99

Super Blood Hockey – $5.09

Super Destronaut DX – $2.49

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.99

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment – $4.99

The Complex – $7.79

The Deadly Tower of Monsters – $4.49

The Swindle – $4.49

The Town of Light – $2.99

Thomas Was Alone – $4.99

Titan Attacks! – $3.99

Titan Quest – $7.49

Toki – $4.99

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – $8.99

Ultratron – $3.99

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard – $9.99

VR Ping Pong Pro – $8.74

Wandersong – $7.99

Wizard of Legend – $7.99

Xenon Racer – $3.99

Yesterday Origins – $4.99

These sale prices are going to end soon, replaced by whatever PSN sale comes around next. There are some real gems hidden here, and for less than $15? It’s worth at least taking a look through for titles like Inside, Metal Gear Survive, Limbo, and others.

Are you picking up anything in this or any of the other PSN Sales currently happening on the PlayStation Store?