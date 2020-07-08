It should come as no surprise that The Last of Us Part II topped the PlayStation Store sales charts for digital downloads in the month of June. Naughty Dog’s sequel reigned supreme on both the North American and European storefronts. Interestingly, the success of the second game helped The Last of Us Remastered climb the charts, too, landing in the top 10 on both lists.

The two TLoU titles are not the only PS4 exclusives that dominated the PSN charts in June. Marvel’s Spider-Man, Days Gone, and God of War all landed on the top 20 list for the month’s best-selling PS4 games. The 20 top-selling PS4 titles in the US/Canada in June are as follows:

The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FIFA 20 Minecraft The Last of Us Remastered Marvel’s Spider-Man Minecraft Dungeons UNO Rainbow Six Siege Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Madden NFL 20 God of War The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey EA Sports UFC 3 Assassin’s Creed Origins

GORN and SUPERHOT VR topped June’s PS Store sales charts on the PlayStation VR side of things. Meanwhile, The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, which came to PSVR in May, rounded out the top three. Beat Saber finally came down a few pegs to number four. Where will Iron Man VR land when this month’s numbers roll out? June’s best-selling PSVR games in the US and Canada on PSN are:

GORN SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners Beat Saber Job Simulator Astro Bot Rescue Mission Creed Rise to Glory The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Blood & Truth Borderlands 2 VR

All in all, TLoU Part II’s launch month proved a major success for the franchise. After just three days on the market, the sequel sold a whopping four million units worldwide to become the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive to date. In the UK, Part II sold more in June than all of the other 10 ten best-selling games combined.

The Last of Us Part II is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]