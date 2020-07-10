Better hop on this deal quick. There’s no telling how long it will last or when stock will go. The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition on PS4, featuring the life size BB Pod, is going for a mere $69.99 on Amazon right now. That’s $130 off it’s normal retail price of $199.99.

Video Game Deal – Death Stranding Collector’s Edition Discount

The Death Stranding Collector’s Edition comes with the following items:

Death Stranding game on PS4

BB Pod Replica Statue

Steelbook Case

Ludens Keychain

Bridges Cargo Case

Starring The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus, and featuring Mads Mikkelsen as the game’s villain, we loved Death Stranding here at PlayStation LifeStyle. It was a slower and more introspective adventure with a stunning ending that tied together all of the hardship along the way. It’s about reconnecting America as a deliveryman, making your way through an insiduous plague that has quarantined everyone indoors. Of course, the game quickly took on new relevance in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, which happened shortly after it launched late last year.

The above deal comes just as the game is getting ready for it’s PC launch later this month. It’s unclear why the Collector’s Edition is on such a steep discount—whether it’s clearing out old inventory or just capitalizing on it ahead of the PC release—but if you’re interested, you’ll want to jump on this deal quickly. Video game deals this good tend to go fast.

If it’s no longer available, you can still get the regular version of the game on PS4 for just $30.

Hideo Kojima has been hyping up the PC release of Death Stranding as well as hinting at future projects that he has in the works at Kojima Productions. He previously revealed that Death Stranding was profitable for the developer, and that a big project the studio was developing fell apart.