PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Epic CEO Dismisses Suggestions That He Sang PS5’s Praises Due to Sony’s Investment

unreal engine 5 demo

Following this week’s news that Sony Corporation has acquired a minority stake in Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer, Epic Games, internet users accused CEO Tim Sweeney of making positive statements about the PlayStation 5 due to the deal – a claim he denies.

This isn’t the first time Epic has been accused of such a thing. Back in May, an Xbox fan theorized that Sony struck a secret deal with Epic to promote Unreal Engine 5 and the PS5. Sweeney dismissed these claims back then as well, stating that anything Epic has worked with Sony on has already been publicly announced. In his most recent tweet, he said that Epic entered into serious discussions with Sony after the UE5 demo.

“Through our investment, we will explore opportunities for further collaboration with Epic to delight and bring value to consumers and the industry at large, not only in games, but also across the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape,” Sony said of the deal. “Sony and Epic have both built businesses at the intersection of creativity and technology, and we share a vision of real-time 3D social experiences leading to a convergence of gaming, film, and music.”

Worth noting that Sweeney has previously said that UE5’s tech will be “awesome” on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X.