Publisher Devolver Digital hosted its Devolver Direct 2020 presentation yesterday, and while the event was mainly geared towards PC and other platforms, there were a couple of highlights for PlayStation folks.

For starters, we got a look at Shadow Warrior 3‘s chaotic gameplay, with some good ‘ol humor and guns blazing. Without further ado, check it out below.

Shadow Warrior 3 will send Lo Wang and his sidekick Orochi Zilla on a mission to recapture an ancient dragon. They have to traverse dangerous territories to track the creature down and prevent an apocalypse. The game is set in neo feudal Japan, and gives players access to a Katana alongside guns. Movement techniques include air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and grappling hooks.

Platforms for Shadow Warrior 3 have yet to be confirmed but here’s hoping it will follow its predecessor’s footsteps and land on the PlayStation as well.

Speaking of PlayStation, we did get a release date confirmation for colorful 100-person battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The game will release on the PS4 and PC on August 4th. For more details, check out our previous coverage.

Last but not least, former Ubisoft developers Gabriela Salvatore and Dean Evans announced a new game studio during the event. Called ‘Beans,’ the company is working on an unannounced project that’ll be published by Devolver Digital.

Salvatore has previously worked on games like Far Cry 5, Far Cry Primal, and For Honor. Evans, who spent 12 years at Ubisoft, was Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon‘s creative director. The duo is currently hiring for their upcoming project.