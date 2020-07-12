Electronic Arts finally unveiled EA Sports UFC 4 today for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, a trailer for which you can check out below.

Interestingly, the company indicated that it’s still looking into next-gen releases but Gematsu found an ESRB rating for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.

Featuring Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya and Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal on the cover, UFC 4 will come with a new unified progression system, new takedown and ground mechanics, new environments, and improved clinch-to-strike combinations. Players will be able to develop and customize their characters across all modes under the unified progression system. The new environments include The Kumite, The Backyard, UFC Apex, and Action Avenue. You can also take the fight online via new Blitz Battles or Online World Championships.

UFC 4 will be packed with over 1,600 earnable gear and over 120 emotes. An overhauled Career Mode will introduce new ways to develop backstories and a fighter evolution feature.

“The new fighter evolution feature lets players dictate a fighter’s skillset, as every punch thrown, or every takedown executed builds fighters up in that specific discipline,” explained EA. “Relationship Building brings the impact of partnerships and rivalries into EA Sports UFC 4, learning from both friend and foe to gain experience and learn vital skills. Players can pick their path, which allows them to choose the fights, weight class and rivalries they want, ensuring no two careers are alike.”

EA Sports UFC 4 will release on August 14th with boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua as preorder bonuses alongside “Backyard Customization” and “Kumite Customization” packs. We’ll update our readers when we have more information about the next-gen versions.