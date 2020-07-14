With Ghost of Tsushima reviews now live, including our own, the trophy list is making the rounds, too. Like several other PS4 exclusives in recent memory, the road to the Platinum Trophy does not seem too difficult to manage. In fact, the Platinum can be earned in a single playthrough, with no missable Trophies to speak of.
There are a grand total of 52 in all–1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 9 Silver, 40 Bronze. As if often the case, a decent number of the Bronze trophies are hidden, given that they’re to the story campaign. A slew of Bronze trophies also relate to combat, gameplay, and collectible-specific tasks. Many of the Silver trophies are connected to side quests, referred to as “Tales.” No difficulty trophies appear on the list, but players should prepare to liberate a lot of different areas on the map.
- Living Legend: Obtain All Trophies — Platinum
- Hidden Story Trophy (1) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (2) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (3) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (4) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (5) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (6) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (7) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (8) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (9) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (10) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (11) — Bronze
- Hidden Story Trophy (12) — Bronze
- The Warrior Monk: Complete all of Norio’s Tales — Silver
- The Vengeful Warrior: Complete all of Masako’s Tales — Silver
- The Unbending Archer: Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales — Silver
- The Headstrong Thief: Complete all of Yuna’s Tales — Silver
- Teller of Tales: Complete all of the Mythic Tales — Silver
- Helping Sword Hand: Complete all of Tales of Tsushima — Gold
- Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counter attack after a Perfect Parry — Bronze
- Witness Protection: Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing — Bronze
- All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff — Bronze
- Open for Business: Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times — Bronze
- There Can Be Only One: Successfully complete every duel — Bronze
- Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge — Silver
- Hunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes — Bronze
- The Ghost of Legend: Build your Legend to earn the title of Ghost of Tsushima — Bronze
- Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances — Bronze
- Every Trick in the Book: Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques — Bronze
- The Perfect Storm Fully upgrade your sword — Bronze
- A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all 6 slots — Bronze
- Gifted: Collect 10 gifts — Bronze
- Slay: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear — Bronze
- Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima — Bronze
- Den of Thieves: Discover Umugi Cove — Bronze
- Favor of the Kami: Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima — Bronze
- Honor the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima — Bronze
- Lost and Found: Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit — Bronze
- Monochrome Masters: purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants — Bronze
- Cooper Clan Cosplayer: Dress up as a legendary thief — Silver
- Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the “Lament of the storm” at a friend’s grave — Bronze
- A Moment in Time: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode — Bronze
- Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records — Bronze
- Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artifacts — Bronze
- Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes — Silver
- Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze
- A Fight for the Isle: Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze
- Good Riddance: Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama — Bronze
- Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied ares in Toyotama — Bronze
- Mass Eviction: Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze
- A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze
- Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island — Silver
Ghost of Tsushima is nearly upon us. Explore Sucker Punch’s latest open world later this week on July 17th.
[Source: PowerPyx]