With Ghost of Tsushima reviews now live, including our own, the trophy list is making the rounds, too. Like several other PS4 exclusives in recent memory, the road to the Platinum Trophy does not seem too difficult to manage. In fact, the Platinum can be earned in a single playthrough, with no missable Trophies to speak of.

There are a grand total of 52 in all–1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 9 Silver, 40 Bronze. As if often the case, a decent number of the Bronze trophies are hidden, given that they’re to the story campaign. A slew of Bronze trophies also relate to combat, gameplay, and collectible-specific tasks. Many of the Silver trophies are connected to side quests, referred to as “Tales.” No difficulty trophies appear on the list, but players should prepare to liberate a lot of different areas on the map.

Living Legend: Obtain All Trophies — Platinum

Hidden Story Trophy (1) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (2) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (3) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (4) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (5) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (6) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (7) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (8) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (9) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (10) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (11) — Bronze

Hidden Story Trophy (12) — Bronze

The Warrior Monk: Complete all of Norio’s Tales — Silver

The Vengeful Warrior: Complete all of Masako’s Tales — Silver

The Unbending Archer: Complete all of Ishikawa’s Tales — Silver

The Headstrong Thief: Complete all of Yuna’s Tales — Silver

Teller of Tales: Complete all of the Mythic Tales — Silver

Helping Sword Hand: Complete all of Tales of Tsushima — Gold

Flash of Steel: Defeat 20 enemies with a counter attack after a Perfect Parry — Bronze

Witness Protection: Shoot a terrified enemy with an arrow while they are fleeing — Bronze

All in the Wrist: Defeat the maximum amount of enemies within a single Standoff — Bronze

Open for Business: Successfully Stagger enemies 50 times — Bronze

There Can Be Only One: Successfully complete every duel — Bronze

Have a Nice Fall: Kill an enemy with fall damage by knocking them off a ledge — Silver

Hunting Precision: Kill 20 enemies with Ghost Stance strikes — Bronze

The Ghost of Legend: Build your Legend to earn the title of Ghost of Tsushima — Bronze

Quick Study: Learn the Stone, Water, Wind, and Moon combat stances — Bronze

Every Trick in the Book: Acquire all the throwable Ghost Weapon techniques — Bronze

The Perfect Storm Fully upgrade your sword — Bronze

A Charming Man: Equip a charm in all 6 slots — Bronze

Gifted: Collect 10 gifts — Bronze

Slay: Acquire 30 pieces of Vanity Gear — Bronze

Light the Way: Rekindle all the lighthouses of Tsushima — Bronze

Den of Thieves: Discover Umugi Cove — Bronze

Favor of the Kami: Find and honor all of the Shinto Shrines on Tsushima — Bronze

Honor the Unseen: Bow to 10 hidden altars across Tsushima — Bronze

Lost and Found: Discover a Pillar of Honor and collect its Sword Kit — Bronze

Monochrome Masters: purchase an item from the Black and White Dye Merchants — Bronze

Cooper Clan Cosplayer: Dress up as a legendary thief — Silver

Dirge of the Fallen Forge: Play the “Lament of the storm” at a friend’s grave — Bronze

A Moment in Time: Personalize a scene in Photo Mode — Bronze

Avid Reader: Collect 20 Records — Bronze

Know Your Enemy: Collect 20 Mongol artifacts — Bronze

Body, Mind, and Spirit: Complete all Hot Springs, Haiku, Inari Shrines, and Bamboo Strikes — Silver

Hero of the People: Liberate 12 occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze

A Fight for the Isle: Liberate all occupied areas in Izuhara — Bronze

Good Riddance: Liberate 8 occupied areas in Toyotama — Bronze

Securing Sanctuary: Liberate all occupied ares in Toyotama — Bronze

Mass Eviction: Liberate 7 occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze

A New Safe Haven: Liberate all occupied areas in Kamiagata — Bronze

Master Liberator: Liberate the entirety of Tsushima Island — Silver

Ghost of Tsushima is nearly upon us. Explore Sucker Punch’s latest open world later this week on July 17th.

[Source: PowerPyx]