PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 14, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Crisis VRigade 2 $19.99
- Dance Collider $19.99
PS4 Games
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 $14.99
- CrossCode $19.99
- Distraint 2 $8.99
- Evan, Daniel and Friends $13.99
- F1 2020 – Seventy Edition $59.99
- The Great Perhaps $9.99
- Hunting Simulator 2 $49.99
- Hunting Simulator 2 Bear Hunter Edition $59.99
- Lanternium $4.99
- NASCAR Heat 5 $49.99
- Neon Abyss $19.99
- Rocket Arena $29.99
- Rocket Arena Mythic Edition $39.99
- Sushi Break $6.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Month 1 Edition $104.99
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Month 1 Edition $59.99
- Ultra Hat Dimension $4.99
- void TRRLM(); //Void Terrarium $24.99
- while True: learn() $14.99
PS Vita Games
- Awesome Pea 2 $4.99