Crystal Dynamics announced cursory plans for a Marvel’s Avengers beta many moons ago. Finally, there are concrete details in place that participants can look forward to. On August 7th, a closed beta for those who preordered on the PlayStation 4 will kick off. The PC and Xbox One preorder beta will go live a week later on August 14th. This same day will see an open beta roll out for all PS4 users. A full on open beta across all platforms is scheduled for later in the month on August 21st.

IGN shared the news as part of its IGN First coverage on Marvel’s Avengers. That’s not all, either. Crystal Dynamics plans to host its second War Table presentation in a few weeks on July 29th at 10:00am PST. This particular stream is meant to provide further details about what to expect from the forthcoming betas.

In a statement on the matter, Creative Director Shaun Escayg noted that players should expect the beta to provide a taste of all Marvel’s Avengers has on offer. Fans will most notably experience bits of the story campaign and co-op missions. The beta will further include hero and world progression, as well the chance to explore Marvel’s Avengers‘ War Zones and Drop Zones. Crystal Dynamics plans to share further details about War Zones and Drop Zones during the second War Table. According to Escayg, “this beta is meaty, but it’s only a small part of the finished game.”

Marvel’s Avengers lands in stores on September 4th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Those who pick up a copy on current-gen will receive access to a free next-gen version when PlayStation 5 launches this holiday season.

[Source: Crystal Dynamics via IGN]