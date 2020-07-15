Developer Proletariat’s spellbinding battle royale Spellbreak remains on track for a 2020 release. However, it won’t exactly roll out as initially intended. The fantasy action title is going free-to-play whenever it arrives later in the year on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. Another goal the studio aims to achieve is day one cross-play across multiple platforms.

In a statement about the shift to a free-to-play model, Proletariat’s CEO, Seth Sivak, said the focus always centered on players being able to more easily enjoy Spellbreak with friends. Apparently, free-to-play and cross-play will allow the studio to fulfill that promise in spades.

See the magical title in action in the free-to-play announcement trailer linked below:

On PC, Spellbreak begun its closed alpha phase back in 2018. It’s now in beta, having received dozens of updates throughout its testing phases. These changes have introduced plenty of new content, including items, game modes, spells, and classes. Players who bought Founder’s Packs for the early access alpha and beta periods will still have their exclusive cosmetics and will be given a good amount of Spellbreak’s paid in-game currency right at launch (different amounts depending on which Founder’s Pack you opted for).

Spellcasting is the name of the game in Spellbreak, where players are able to choose from six different classes–Pyromancer, Stoneshaper, Toxicologist, Conduit, Tempest, and Frostborn. Each one brings something unique to the field of play, allowing players to mix and match spells, runes, items, and more to craft their preferred playstyle. At the very least, it appears as though Spellbreak is primed to bring something fresh to the battle royale genre, which is arguably beginning to look a little stale.

As of writing, Spellbreak still lacks a solid release date, though it is scheduled to launch sometime later this year. There also exists no word on whether Proletariat will target a specific release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms, but backwards compatibility should ensure that it works with next-gen consoles regardless.

[Source: Proletariat via Gematsu]