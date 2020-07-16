Starting tomorrow, Bandai Namco Entertainment Southeast Asia will begin hosting a series of “Fun Live” streams. On July 17th, 19th, 21st, and 24th, these streams will center on producers and directors who discuss a variety of interesting projects. The likes of The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Little Nightmares II, and Project CARS 3 are slated to count among them. Bandai Namco S.E.A. plans to host each stream through its official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The publisher shared the news with followers in a recent Twitter post. According to the tweet, Fun Live will allow fans to “hear from producers and directors of your favorite games as they share exciting details.” Fun Live’s full schedule appears on the event’s website. See it listed below, courtesy of a translation via Gematsu:

July 17th at 5:00am PST Jump Force Deluxe Edition (Nintendo Switch) Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions (PS4, PC, Switch)

July 19th at 5:00am PST Doraemon: Story of Seasons (PS4) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PS4, PC, Xbox One) — Trailer Fast & Furious Crossroads (PS4, PC, Xbox One) Little Nightmares II (PS4, PC, Switch, Xbox One) — Trailer

July 21st at 5:00am PST Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme VS Maxiboost ON (PS4) Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (PS4, PC, Xbox One)

July 24th at 5:00am PST Project CARS 3 (PS4, PC, Xbox One) Scarlet Nexus (PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)



Some of the above titles received news updates just recently. For example, Little Hope’s October release date and Collector’s Edition details surfaced earlier this month. The publisher confirmed Project CARS 3’s August launch late last month, as well.

