Geoff Keighley will be the first to show off hands-on with the DualSense controller tomorrow. He teased the reveal with a short video, picking up the controller—which actually gives a better representation of its size than that weird leaked photo—and promises a more in depth hands-on with it tomorrow at 9 am Pacific/12 pm Eastern.

This is the #PlayStation5 DualSense Controller. Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9 am PT, it’s time to go hands on. Can’t wait to tell you about my experience. https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/hvxTouNrc1 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 16, 2020

Curiously, the Summer Game Fest Twitter account worded the reveal slightly differently, saying “…don’t miss the first hands on with the #PlayStation5,” perhaps indicating that this could be more than just a look at the DualSense controller. It makes sense that a hands-on with the DualSense would need to be playing the PS5 in order to get an effective demonstration, but just how much we’ll really get to see is unknown.

Tomorrow, don’t miss the first hands on with #PlayStation5 – a special #SummerGameFest event, live at Noon ET / 9 am PT pic.twitter.com/cPbHwY3XMp — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) July 16, 2020

Maybe we’ll finally get a better look at the UI that Sony briefly teased during its PS5 Future of Games show? After all, we know that the PS5 UI is completely redesigned from the ground up, and this would be a great opportunity to get people talking about the “very interesting evolution” of the new dashboard.

At any rate, it seems like this will finally put to rest rumors about the DualSense being an abnormally chonky controller based on that image that was taken at a bizarre and unnatural angle. While yes, the surface area of the DualSense is certainly larger, it’s doesn’t look significantly larger in Geoff’s video than any other controller. Perhaps he’ll also provide a side by side comparison with the DualShock 4 for reference.

What he’s sure to talk about is his experience with how the DualSense controller feels, something that will be hard to communicate without the controller in our own hands too. More than features you can see or list out, this seems like it’s set to be the biggest upcoming change, playing into the name change that suggests a much more tactile experience with the controller next-gen.

Geoff Keighley’s DualSense hands-on goes live tomorrow, July 17th at 9 am Pacific/12 pm Eastern.