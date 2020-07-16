Here’s my deep, dark secret: I’m one of those obsessed Disney guys. I cry watching Tangled. My honeymoon was a week-long trip to Disney World. I actually played Epic Mickey. Of course, with a pandemic and the fear of further increasing the rampant spread of coronavirus, it pretty much means I’m not going anywhere near The Magic Kingdom anytime soon. Good thing that the formerly PC-only theme park simulator, Planet Coaster, is coming to PS4 and PS5 this holiday season, with a Console Edition fine-tuning to boot. Who needs Mickey Mouse when you have the almighty Chief Beef to run the show? Check out the first gameplay trailer below while I internalize a tier list of the Disney princesses.

The answer, bee tee dubs, is Rapunzel. C’mon.

According to developer Frontier, Planet Coaster: Console Edition will let players “Unleash [their] vision using simple yet powerful creation tools and control every aspect of [their] park with fun management features.” Honestly, this is just the type of game I’m going to want to plug into my PS5 come holidays, as Planet Coaster not only looks fantastic but is a good, reliable, known quantity of a game to get at launch. The customization at work and the things that players can control in Planet Coaster is easily reminiscent of Roller Coaster Tycoon, one of my favorite PC games of all time and a game that I spent way too much time in trying to design the perfect roller coaster.

And by perfect, I mean “designing a death-dealing puke machine.” Of course. Keep an eye out for Planet Coaster: Console Edition around holidays 2020 when it comes out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. See? The perfect game to get at the launch of a new system… Assuming Sony ever tells us when it’s coming.

