During last weekend’s Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft showed off the first look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay. For the most part, much of it seemed like pretty standard Assassin’s Creed fare. There did exist one key wrinkle to the formula, though, a quick moment many likely assumed was simple happenstance–an X-ray assassination. During one assassination with the hidden blade, the image on-screen morphs into something resembling Mortal Kombat’s X-ray kills. Was it a fluke? Nope. Apparently, it is actually a sequence players can trigger.

Benoit Richer, a developer on AC Valhalla, briefly outlined what to expect from the X-ray attacks in a Twitter exchange with a fan. When asked if such an animation was a mere cinematic for the reveal, Richer divulged it’s a move players have control over. See the Twitter exchange in the post linked below:

1. We’re looking forward to reveal more soon 🙂

2. It happens during gameplay / player triggered — Benoit Richer (@BenoitRicher) July 15, 2020

This could very well add a new dynamic to the long-running franchise’s action and gameplay. As such, it’ll be interesting to see how Ubisoft Montréal implements it into the flow of things. When X-ray moves were first introduced into Mortal Kombat (2011), they felt like a natural progression in terms of moment-to-moment gameplay. Will these attacks similarly elevate Assassin’s Creed’s combat mechanics? Fans may have to determine that much for themselves.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hits store shelves later this year for PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 17th. Customers who pick up a current-gen copy will be able to upgrade to a next-gen version free of charge. As of yet, Ubisoft has not confirmed a launch date for the next-gen versions. It’s possible the publisher is waiting for Sony and Microsoft to release date details for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Benoit Richer on Twitter via VG247]