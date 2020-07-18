Ever since the PlayStation 5 was unveiled, fans have been creating some eye-catching mock-ups of the console and its peripherals in various colors. Those who weren’t too excited about the black and white color scheme might be pleased to note that Sony has been paying attention to these conversations and it does have plans to introduce more colors but we just don’t know when.

“We’ll talk about it at some point,” PlayStation Worldwide’s marketing boss, Eric Lempel, laughingly told Geoff Keighley. “Right now, as you mentioned, it’s a hard enough job to get the unit that we’ve showed out. But we’ll talk about it at some point.”

Will the #PlayStation5 and DualSense come in other colors? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says “We’ll talk about that at some point.” #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/c3QhHbnFKi — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

Lempel’s statement implies that we won’t see any color variations at launch, which shouldn’t surprise anyone because it’s par for the course. However, they will be coming later down the line so if you’re not an early adopter, you might have the color of your choice available in stores when you get around to purchasing a PS5.

Speaking of the launch unit, Lempel previously reassured fans that PS5’s preorders won’t catch them by surprise. Sony plans to announce well in advance when the hardware will be up for preorder. We’ve also heard reports that the company plans to increase initial production to 10 million units in anticipation of high demand. According to Bloomberg, concerns about a second wave of Coronavirus has led video game companies to expect yet another surge in demand for gaming products.