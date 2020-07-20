Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and every piece of post-launch content will be featured in Overcooked! All You Can Eat. Better yet, this definitive collection will package in all of the franchise’s goodness for next-gen on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. A release date remains under wraps for the time being, but publisher Team17 promises a launch is “coming soon.”

Check out Overcooked! All You Can Eat’s official announcement trailer in the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As you can imagine, the package will be filled with content, including more than 200 levels. Apparently, developer Ghost Town Games is rendering it all at 60 fps in 4K resolution. Players can also look forward to faster loading speeds, accessibility options, and cross-platform multiplayer support, not to mention that the multiplayer will be online for the first time. Fresh batches of content will fill out Overcooked! All You Can Eat, too. Seven brand-new levels, three extra chefs, and new trophies/achievements are all entering the mix.

The original Overcooked first arrived in 2016 for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Two DLC offerings, “The Last Morsel” and “Festive Seasoning,” were added later. Team17 and Ghost Town Games served up Overcooked 2 just a couple of years later in summer 2018. Earlier this year, Team17 re-released the sequel with Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition, packing in all of its previously launched downloadable content, including “Surf ‘n’ Turf,” “Campfire Cook Off,” “Night of the Hangry Horde,” and “Carnival of Chaos.” It doesn’t look lie the “All You Can Eat” bundle of both games will be coming to the PS4 or Xbox One at this time.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both remain on track to release sometime this holiday season, though neither Sony nor Microsoft have shared specifics about potential launch dates. At the very least, PlayStation’s Worldwide Head of Marketing, Eric Lempel, recently confirmed the company will unleash preorder details well in advance of preorders actually going live online.

[Source: Team17 via ShackNews]