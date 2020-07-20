Luca Ward, who provides the Italian dub for Sam Fisher, is teasing new Splinter Cell details. Allegedly, Ubisoft had plans to launch a brand-new entry this year. However, the pandemic shifted things around quite drastically. While it’s possible the publisher will release the title next year, Ward said, nothing is set in stone at present.

Ward shared the news during a recent interview with Italian website Multiplayer.it (via GamesRadar). In discussing his involvement with the purported project, Ward went on to claim the new Splinter Cell will serve as a “conclusive episode.” According to the voice actor, “there is this return of Splinter Cell that is supposed to be a conclusive episode, but I’m not sure about this part.”

He further insisted that while COVID-19 put a pause on Splinter Cell’s production, other projects he’s working on, such as Cyberpunk 2077, are still ongoing. Ward told Multiplayer.it,

They have not yet figured out whether to do it in 2021. It was going to release in 2020, and then COVID-19 happened, and several big projects in 2020 got delayed. Others went on, like Cyberpunk 2077 on which I have almost finished working. But I am sure that Splinter Cell will return, this is a fact.

Ward seemed to tease his return to Splinter Cell in early 2019. Nothing concrete about the franchise’s future has surfaced in quite a long while, though. The last entry, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, hit stores in 2013. Since then series protagonist Sam Fisher has only appeared in cameos for other Ubisoft titles, including Ghost Recon Wildlands and Breakpoint. The operative will also feature in Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, a mobile game set to launch in August.

If another Splinter Cell project is in production, perhaps Ubisoft will unleash a formal announcement during the next Ubisoft Forward, which will go live later in the year.

[Source: Multiplayer.it via GamesRadar]