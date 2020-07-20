Numskull is perhaps best known for its wide variety of gaming-related merch through Numskull Designs, including an assortment of licensed products that make any fan and collector happy, but early last year the company announced it was getting into publishing games. Numskull Games is now ready to hold its first ever “Numskull Presents,” an online showcase of Numskull published titles coming in Q3 2020. The nine-minute showcase will take place on Tuesday, July 21st at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT, and will feature a roundup of upcoming Numskull Games titles, as well a chance for viewers to win a Nintendo Switch and a Numskull game of their choice.

While Numskull doesn’t plan to reveal any new games tomorrow, the publisher hopes to use the format to announce new projects in the future. “I think people will really be surprised to see the games that we have coming to various platforms this year,” PR and Community Manager Neil Flynn said. “While many of our top fans have seen these games before there will be others in the community who will be seeing some of these games for the first time so I am glad that we will be able to bring this entertaining and informative format to showcase some of the games that we have coming in 2020.”

You can watch the Numskull Presents presentation live on July 21st at 11 am PDT/2 pm EDT.

If you can’t see the embed above, you can watch on Numskull Games’ YouTube channel, or on various social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Numskull Presents will also be available to view on demand once the broadcast has ended, in case you aren’t able to catch it live.

On the gaming merch side, Numskull Designs’ recent collaborations include an assortment of merchandise for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Destiny 2: Beyond Light, including an exquisite special edition statue of the Exo Stranger, finally back after vanishing at the end of the D1 campaign. They are also the company behind the Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks line of rubber duckies dressed up as characters from games.