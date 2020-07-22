Yakuza: Like a Dragon hit stores in Japan earlier this year. Now fans of the franchise finally have an idea of when the experience will arrive in the west. Sega plans to launch the game this November for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Moreover, it will serve as an Xbox Series X launch title. Though recent ESRB and PEGI listings left many wondering whether a Yakuza Like a Dragon PS5 version was on the cards, Sega has confirmed Like a Dragon will indeed land on Sony’s next-gen platform. It won’t be a launch game, however. Instead, expect the PS5 iteration to roll out “at a later date.” This is most likely why the PS5 version was not rated alongside the other platforms on the ESRB and PEGI listings for the game.

Sega revealed the release details in IGN’s [email protected] coverage, confirming that every version of Like a Dragon’s standard edition will cost $59.99. The price point is especially noteworthy given that some publishers are reportedly considering raising prices on next-gen games. (Next-gen versions of NBA 2K21 will cost $10 more.) Sega also revealed that, similar to Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery offering, fans who purchase Like a Dragon on PS4 will receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Get a look at an all-new trailer below:

In addition, the publisher shared its plans for the English dub. Sega managed to sign on quite the heavy-hitter in Star Trek’s George Takei. The legendary actor is voicing Arakawa family patriarch, Masumi Arakawa. Greg Chun, who lent his talents to Takayuki Yagami in the Judgment spinoff, assumes the role of Yu Nanba. Other leading members of the English voice cast include: Kaiji Tang as protagonist Ichiban Kasuga, Andrew Morgado as Koichi Adachi, and Elizabeth Maxwell as Saeko Mukoda.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon releases this November on PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. A PS5 version will be made available sometime after that.

[Source: IGN]