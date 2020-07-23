EA showed off a Dragon Age 4 teaser about two years ago during The Game Awards 2018. Since then, little has been said of the project, which presumably remains in the relatively early stages of development. To feed the curiosity of fans, however, Executive Producer Mark Darrah provided a brief update on Twitter. While there is not much to divulge at this point, the developer promises progress is being made.

In the Twitter post, Darrah confirmed the team is working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. While such an arrangement proves challenging, BioWare remains hard at work on the next Dragon Age entry. Darrah’s post is as follows:

I realize that most of you are here for Dragon Age news and there hasn’t been a lot of that lately…

Let me just run down some things I an say:

1. We are working on the next Dragon Age

2. Yes we are working from home

3. Working from home is harder

4. We are making progress — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) July 22, 2020

The last Dragon Age installment, Dragon Age: Inquisition, hit stores late in 2014. Serving as an evolution of the first two entries, Inquisition boasted refined combat mechanics which received praise upon release. The story, characters, and various other elements were critically acclaimed, as well. At present, it remains unclear as to where the next entry will take the beloved RPG franchise next. Hopefully, BioWare is able to take all the time necessary to craft something just as special as what came before.

Another team within BioWare is also making progress on the reinvention of Anthem. As of this past May, there were 30 developers serving on the Anthem Incubation Team, prototyping ways to improve and enhance the overall experience. Further updates on the matter have not gone live in recent weeks.

[Source: Mark Darrah on Twitter]