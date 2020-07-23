Psychonauts 2 Features New Song from Jack Black, Now Coming in 2021

Any good trailer for a highly anticipated and psychedelic mind-bending game can instantly be enhanced with a song from Jack Black. Voicing a character (Mote of Light) in Psychonauts 2, of course it was inevitable that Black was going to burst into song at some point. The latest trailer, featured in today’s Xbox Series X Games Showcase, shows new gameplay from a really trippy level, all set to the new track from Jack Black.

Watch Raz dive into the mind of the Brain in a Jar below:

The trailer description reconfirms that Psychonauts 2 is indeed still coming to PS4, despite Double Fine now being a Microsoft Studio. Double Fine also confirmed that the release date has been pushed into next year.

It’s trippy, occasionally musical.. and a whole lot more! Explore strange mental worlds and meet cool characters (like this mysterious stranger voiced by Jack Black) in Psychonauts 2. Releasing next year on Xbox One/Series X and other platforms! pic.twitter.com/PhKwqwUFP2 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 23, 2020

In a reply to the tweet, Double Fine cites adjustments working through the pandemic as a reason for the delay, though Tim Schafer has previously talked about how becoming a Microsoft Studio has empowered the team to re-add a bunch of cut content that wouldn’t have made the game originally, including a number of boss battles. Some of the extra time may be to account for the expanded scope of the game now that Double Fine has the security of Microsoft ownership.

Psychonauts 2 is releasing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and PS4 sometime in 2021. There’s no word on a PS5 release just yet, but given the timeframe of release, it should at least be playable via backwards compatibility, as all PS4 titles submitted after July of this year need to also work with the PS5.

While we wait, go ahead and give that trailer another watch. In fact, can we just get that song on Spotify already?