Developer Obsidian Entertainment plans to unleash two story DLC expansions for its award-winning RPG The Outer Worlds. The first, titled Peril on Gorgon, will come to the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on September 9th. Nintendo Switch players can expect the content to roll out on an unspecified date at a later time. Yes, though Obsidian is now a Microsoft Studio, support for The Outer Worlds will continue on PlayStation for now. (But don’t expect their new RPG to come to Sony’s platform.)

A gameplay trailer shown during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Games Showcase teased what awaits those who step foot onto the Gorgon Asteroid. Check it out in the video below (ironically from the PlayStation YouTube channel after first premiering at the Microsoft event):

In Peril on Gorgon, a severed arm and strange message will encourage The Outer Worlds players and their crew to set a course for the Gorgon Asteroid. Once the location of a “disastrous scientific undertaking” by Halcyon, the Gorgon Asteroid presently serves as little more than unruly refuge for all manner of monsters and outlaws.

Once there, the crew aboard the Unreliable must uncover the truth about Dr. Olivia Ambrose, per a request from her daughter Minnie. As the disgraced director behind the Gorgon Project that resulted in the Gorgon Asteroid’s ruin, Ambrose’s story should prove one steeped in intrigue.

While investigating, players will explore a Spacer’s Choice facility, while stumbling across a host of new characters. The Gorgon Asteroid has plenty of deep canyon’s to navigate, too, all replete with enemies disfigured by experiments gone wrong. Peril on Gorgon is also set to introduce new weapons, such as Pest Extermination Tool (P.E.T.)–a melee weapon capable of drawing in enemies.

Moreover, Peril on Gorgon will debut brand-new items related to character customization and lore. Fans can look forward to extra perks and flaws, an increased level cap, fresh armor sets, and variants for existing gear items. And the Gorgon Asteroid’s Portable Phonograph audio logs are primed to unearth all of the salacious details about an experiment gone awry.

[Source: Obsidian, IGN]