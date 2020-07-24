Borderlands 3‘s first-year anniversary is coming up this September; thus, a celebration is in order. Gearbox Software plans to commemorate the game’s anniversary with a series of in-game of events. The first of such celebrations will kick off next week on July 30th.

For Borderlands 3 Anniversary Celebration, Gearbox will host a total of six “mini-events.” One mini-event will go live through a hotfix every Thursday starting July 30th; the final one is scheduled to roll out on September 10th. Below is a rundown of what players can expect to get into for the next six weeks,

ECHOcast Overload (9:00am PST July 30th to 8:59am PST August 6): Better chance of scoring loot during Rare Chest Events in the ECHOcast Twitch extension

(9:00am PST July 30th to 8:59am PST August 6): Better chance of scoring loot during Rare Chest Events in the ECHOcast Twitch extension Bonus Boss Loot (9:00am PST August 6th to 8:59am PST August 13th): Most bosses have an increased chance to drop Legendary loot

(9:00am PST August 6th to 8:59am PST August 13th): Most bosses have an increased chance to drop Legendary loot Loot Monster Mayhem (9:00am PST August 13th to 8:59am PST August 20th): Increased spawn rates for Loot variant enemies

(9:00am PST August 13th to 8:59am PST August 20th): Increased spawn rates for Loot variant enemies Show Me The Eridium (9:00am PST August 20th to 8:59am PST August 27th): Increased Eridium drops and Eridium item discounts

(9:00am PST August 20th to 8:59am PST August 27th): Increased Eridium drops and Eridium item discounts Mayhem Made Mild (9:00am PST August 27th to 8:59am PST September 3rd): All Easy modifiers in Mayhem Mode

(9:00am PST August 27th to 8:59am PST September 3rd): All Easy modifiers in Mayhem Mode Making It Rain (9:00am PST September 3rd to 8:59am PST September 10th): Enemies drop more in-game cash

Each of the six events will be accessible to everyone who owns Borderlands 3. Players who own the title’s campaign add-ons should still be able to participate in the mini-events while playing the DLC.

Since launching Borderlands 3 on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One last year, Gearbox has consistently released free updates. The title is no stranger to paid DLC either. Bounty of Blood: A Fistful of Redemption counts as the most recent of the paid DLC offerings, introducing Vault Hunters to a new setting on the planet of Gehenna.

[Source: Borderlands Website via COGconnected]