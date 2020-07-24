A couple of months ago, Paramount Pictures gave the green light for a Sonic The Hedgehog movie sequel. Yesterday, the production studio confirmed when exactly fans can expect it to hit theaters. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 will speed onto the big screen on April 8, 2022.

Actor Ben Schwartz, who played the movie’s titular character, celebrated the good news in the following Twitter post:

SONIC 2 IS OFFICIALLY COMING 2 THEATERS 4/8/22!!! pic.twitter.com/Xpci0HzK5d — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 24, 2020

Paramount announced the date in the wake of sharing revised release plans for its slate of films. Projects whose original release dates were impacted by coronavirus, such as A Quiet Place II, have been pushed to new dates in 2021, for example. Sonic The Hedgehog took a bit of a hit due to the pandemic, as well, releasing just ahead of widespread lockdowns and social distancing guidelines that closed theaters around the world.

It had a record-breaking opening weekend for a video game movie back in February, grossing $58 million at the domestic box office. For the time it remained in theaters, the film went on to accumulate $146 million domestically and $306 million globally. A wildly impressive cume, indeed. However, Sonic The Hedgehog’s February release in China was delayed several months, with it now set to hit theaters next weekend on July 31st. As one of the world’s most lucrative markets, China is bound to add considerably to the Paramount film’s overall haul.

Sonic The Hedgehog director, Jeff Fowler, will return to helm the sequel. Writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller are also on board to return for scriptwriting duties. Presently, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 remains in the early phases of development. Thus, it could be some time before Paramount shares further updates or even a trailer, but at least the character won’t need a full redesign this time around.

[Source: Paramount Pictures via The Wrap]