During its opening weekend, The Last of Us Part II broke an impressive sales record for PlayStation. In its first three days on the market, the sequel moved four million units, making it the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive to date. New data shows it broke records in terms of digital sales, too. The title reportedly sold a whopping 2.8 million digital copies in its launch month of June. As such, the Naughty Dog opus shifted more units in its opening month than any other PlayStation exclusive before it.

The figure comes courtesy of SuperData Research. 2.8 million digital units sold in under two weeks is quite the impressive feat. This especially holds true given the previous record-holders, Marvel’s Spider-Man and Final Fantasy VII Remake, sold 2.2 million copies in their launch months of September 2018 and April 2020, respectively.

On console, The Last of Us Part II also counted as the highest grossing digital title in June. However, SuperData notes the sequel is unlikely to maintain similar momentum in July. Digital sales for the sequel were “frontloaded,” since over two-thirds of the launch-month sales came from preorders.

These past couple of months have been nothing short of a boon for Sony’s PlayStation business. In addition to the success of TLoU Part II, Ghost of Tsushima is breaking records in its own right. The company recently revealed Sucker Punch’s latest managed to sell 2.4 million copies in three days. As a result, Ghost of Tsushima now serves as the fastest-selling new IP from a first-party studio on PS4.

The Last of Us Part II is available digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: SuperData Research via GamesIndustry.biz]