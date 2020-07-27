Earlier this year, a survey from Atlus seemed to suggest the company would at least consider launching Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in Western territories. Now there appears to be definitive confirmation that such a release is indeed on the cards.

Koei Tecmo’s recent financial presentation reportedly makes mention of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers outright. According to Gematsu, the game’s listing in the presentation is accompanied by a notice that it will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe. Unfortunately, the Koei Tecmo documents say nothing of a potential release date. Still, this should prove exciting news for western audiences who continue to patiently await news regarding Persona 5 Scramble.

The title from P Studio and Koei Tecmo-owned Omega Force, the team responsible for Dynasty Warriors, hit stores in Japan earlier this year in February. It released in other parts of Asia several months later in June. Interestingly, the game’s narrative takes place about six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The story centers on Joker and the Phantom Thieves crew, all of whom become enveloped in an investigation concerning strange events happening throughout Japan.

In many respects, Persona 5 Scramble seems the perfect marriage between what fans love about both Persona 5 and the Koei Tecmo’s long-running Dynasty Warriors franchise. For example, the gameplay represents an amalgamation of the latter’s real-time combat and the former’s turn-based tactical offerings. Reviews and impressions of the title hint that Persona fans are in for quite the treat when it eventually makes its way westward.

[Source: Koei Tecmo via Gematsu]