If new claims from an insider prove true, Resident Evil fans are in for a treat come next month. Reportedly, Capcom intends to show off a brand-new trailer for Resident Evil Village in August. Exactly when the alleged new footage will drop and under what circumstances is not yet known.

Known Resident Evil leaker AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem shared the insight in a recent Twitter post. The leaker noted that an August release for a new trailer shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since Capcom previously promised more details would emerge at that time. See AestheticGamer’s post on the matter in the tweet linked below:

I feel like this shouldn’t be very surprising as Capcom already has said there’d be more RE8 stuff in August, but yes there will be a new RE8 trailer next month, along with some other things. https://t.co/0P1z513Hez — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) July 24, 2020

The publisher confirmed August as the next info drop date in an interview with Famitsu earlier this month. In doing so, Capcom also revealed that production on Resident Evil Village was 60 percent complete at the time. A similar update on development progress hasn’t gone live since then.

Shortly after the above details began surfacing online, Capcom posted a survey for fans to take part in. The company most notably wants to gain insight about what players think of the RE Village name, since RE8 as a title has been ditched. Participants were also questioned about interest in a demo.

Capcom will unleash its new Resident Evil installment sometime in 2021 for the PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: AestheticGamer on Twitter via DualShockers]