Last night, key art icons on international PlayStation Store pages prematurely unveiled Cuphead’s arrival on PS4. The leak wasn’t off the mark, either. Studio MDHR’s acclaimed and notoriously difficult platformer is indeed available now on the PlayStation 4 for $19.99.

The team announced the news in the following launch trailer. Naturally, this is not your typical announcement video. Studio MDHR teamed with the crew at Stop Motion Department to develop a stop motion short, complete with a jingle that’s bound to be stuck in the head of many a PS4 player. Check it out below:

Cuphead originally released in September 2017 on the PC and Xbox One. Though Studio MDHR once claimed it would remain exclusive to those platforms, Cuphead eventually landed on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The 1930s cartoon-inspired title is even playable in Tesla cars. Thus, its arrival on the PS4 seems to have been a surefire thing. PS4 players can determine for themselves whether or not the wait was worth it. Given the accolades, it’s safe to say new players are in for a treat. Or endless frustration. Or both.

In Cuphead, players assume the role of the titular character or his brother, Mugman. The overarching goal is to repay their debt to the devil. In doing so, they must navigate myriad levels, each of which are rather grueling and end in a tough boss battle.

The title proved to be quite the critical and commercial success. As of its second anniversary in September 2019, Cuphead had moved over five million units. In addition to a PS4 version, fans of the platformer can look forward to a Netflix adaptation, The Cuphead Show. The development team is also hard at work on an expansion to the game and promises more news to come on The Delicious Last Course! “in the coming months.”

[Source: Studio MDHR]