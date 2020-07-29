Three new skin packs are coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath throughout the rest of this year. The first, Summer Heat Skin Pack, will arrive on August 6th, introducing three summer-themed skins for three different characters. Baraka will don a “Off the Bone Baraka” skin, Katana is set to wear a seasonal “Endless Summer Katana” costume, while Erron Black receives patriotic colors and a top hat for his new “Fireworks Erron Black” threads. In addition, there’s a “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage skin that’s available to download now for Aftermath owners.

See the Baraka, Erron Black, and Katana costumes on display in the following image:

After the Summer Heat Skin Pack, NetherRealm plans to roll out the Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack on August 25th. An All Hallows’ Eve Skin Pack will follow later in the year on October 8th. Details about which costumes and characters feature in these two releases are not publicly known as of yet. Expect more information to surface at a later time.

Players who own Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will receive access to all three skin packs. At present, there exists no word on whether those who don’t own Aftermath will have the option to purchase the packs separately.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launched earlier this year as an expansion for $39.99. The release added new story content and three new fighters–Fujin, RoboCop, and Sheeva. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection launched not too long ago as well, giving new players access to every piece of content for the price of $59.99, including all six Kombat Pack DLC characters–Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, The Joker, and Spawn.