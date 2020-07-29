Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple will release tomorrow, July 30th. Ahead of time, fans can get a good look at the DLC’s first mission, alongside the new Splitstaff weapon. Patch 1.11 goes live today, too, bringing with it a new mode, avatar creation parts, and Yokai Shift improvements.

Famitsu was able to share 10 minutes of gameplay footage from The Tengu’s Disciple. While it is in Japanese, the moment to moment gameplay is still relatively easy to follow. Check it out in the video below:

In a preview, IGN notes that The Tengu’s Disciple takes place in Japan’s Heian Period, a time during the Genpei War between 1180 and 1185. The Heian Period saw the country ravaged by a civil war. In the DLC’s first mission, players will navigate Yashima–a coastal region that served as the battleground for one of the Genpei War’s most significant battles. Though Team Ninja designed the content’s difficulty for players who wrapped the core game at level 120, going in at a lower or higher level will be an option.

Aside from new story missions, The Tengu’s Disciple introduces the Splitstaff. Typically a closer-quarters weapon, the Splitstaff can transform into a mid-range weapon with “flexible chains” on the end. Players will simply hold down the action button to transform the weapon.

Moreover, Twitter user BlackKite has relayed word from a recent Nioh 2 stream that a new patch goes live today. The free update adds the following:

A new hack’n’slash mode that allows players to clear scroll missions for equipment. Players can also obtain scrolls from other users through multiplayer

More parts for avatar creation

Yokai Shift enhancements

Option to continue after failing co-op stages

Option to change the motion for entering host springs and more

Two more DLC expansions are incoming, as well. The second launches this fall, while the third presently lacks a release window.

Nioh 2 is out now on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Famitsu, IGN, BlackKite on Twitter]